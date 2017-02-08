More people calling Prairies home, despite lower oil prices, economic downturn
At the peak of the last oil boom, there were so many people living in the southeastern Saskatchewan city of Estevan that there was nowhere to stay. Then oil prices fell, drilling activity slowed to a crawl and Ludwig figures the community lost about 2,000 people, mostly transient workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh...
|3 hr
|others-say
|1
|why are Canadians so gay? (Dec '12)
|9 hr
|BMCTHEPHE
|385
|Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to...
|10 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|3
|The new underground railroad
|10 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Worried about Trump, asylum seekers braving the...
|10 hr
|Retired Old Fooke...
|2
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|10 hr
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
|Aglukkaq re-announces Franklin Centre for Gjoa ...
|23 hr
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC