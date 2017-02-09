Montreal conference highlights growing popularity of winter cycling
There are 1 comment on the Cape Breton Post story from 9 hrs ago, titled Montreal conference highlights growing popularity of winter cycling. In it, Cape Breton Post reports that:
While most Canadians still put their bikes away when cold weather hits, a growing number of winter riders has cities switching gears to accommodate the demand for ice-free pathways. This week, Montreal is hosting an international cycling conference where participants from eight countries are discussing the benefits, challenges and best practices surrounding winter cycling - which advocates insist is no longer only for the brave.
#3 8 hrs ago
