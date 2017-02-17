Montreal adopts sanctuary city design...

Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; migrant rights' groups call it symbolic

Montreal city council passed a motion Monday making it the latest Canadian jurisdiction to declare itself a "sanctuary city" for non-status immigrants. The designation means undocumented refugees will have full access to local services regardless of their situation, with the city following in the footsteps of Toronto, Hamilton and London, Ont.

tomin cali

#1 52 min ago
you will be sorry.

we have a few million we would love to dump there from the USA,you will be overrun so fast your ideas will change over night as you start building a border wall in the morning.
spytheweb

#2 37 min ago
Wait till they have 10 million illegal aliens in country.

tomin cali

#3 14 min ago
spytheweb wrote:
Wait till they have 10 million illegal aliens in country.
it will be kind of funny when that happens.
