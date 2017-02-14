Molson Coors takes US$495-million charge on its Molson brands in Canada
Molson Coors says its Canadian operations struggled in the fourth quarter as the brewing giant's Molson brands incurred a US$495.2-million impairment charge. The company posted a US$460.9 million pretax loss from its operations in Canada for the three months ended Dec. 31, down from a $48.5 million profit a year earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Khrido Ottawa Classifieds: Free Classified Ads ... (Mar '12)
|34 min
|Guthrie
|14
|Students to attend two-day Risk Watch Safety Blitz (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|oversight
|3
|Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-...
|7 hr
|reconciliation eh
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|11 hr
|global warming is...
|43
|Oakville MP John Oliver supports legislation to...
|Mon
|2 much spare time
|1
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Snowbird stay home
|4
|Canada isn't safe place for me also. even in Ot... (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Snowbird stay home
|45
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC