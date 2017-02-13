Military phases out relief effort in New Brunswick as power returns to region
There are 1 comment on the Western Star story from 16 hrs ago, titled Military phases out relief effort in New Brunswick as power returns to region. In it, Western Star reports that:
The military is phasing out its presence in New Brunswick as power steadily returns to the storm-ravaged Acadian peninsula. The Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement Sunday that conditions in parts of the province have improved to point where military support is no longer necessary.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Western Star.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#2 2 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian pension plan managers try to weight ri...
|2 hr
|Frosty
|1
|a Million in Salaries 2 Acton via Lotto 2010 el... (Sep '10)
|17 hr
|East Coasters eh
|22
|Canadian pension plan managers try to weight ri...
|17 hr
|wILL U REMEMBER
|1
|Is Electric Toothbrush better? (Jun '15)
|18 hr
|Michelle
|2
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|Sun
|Cadaverously old ...
|4
|Canadian law students to unite to study issues ...
|Sun
|Meanwhile
|1
|Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem
|Sun
|Cadaverously old ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC