Man who bit off part of fellow mourne...

Man who bit off part of fellow mourner's nose at drunken wake sentenced to jail

5 hrs ago

A Nova Scotia man convicted of biting off part of a fellow mourner's nose in a drunken brawl at a wake has been sentenced to six months in jail. MacLean was drunk when he arrived at the 2014 wake for his old friend Howard Miller at a house in downtown Pictou, N.S. - but he wasn't the only one.

Chicago, IL

