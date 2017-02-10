Man charged with second-degree murder...

Man charged with second-degree murder in death of Japanese student in Vancouver's West End

The body of Natsumi Kogawa, 30, was found in the Gabriola Mansion on Davie Street in September 2016. A man who was arrested last fall in connection with the death of a Japanese student has been charged with second-degree murder, Vancouver police say.

