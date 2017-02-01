Khari Wendell McClelland charts ances...

Khari Wendell McClelland charts ancestral path from slavery in 'Freedom Singer'

Khari Wendell McClelland sought to trace the path travelled by his ancestors and other African-American slaves who fled to Canada in search of freedom. But as he embarked on his cross-Canada journey researching the history of the Underground Railroad and his own great-great-great-grandmother Kizzy, McClelland unearthed a connection which deepened his interest and ties to their stories.

Canada

