Kamloops, B.C., man charged with second-degree murder following weekend death
Police say they were called to an RV park in Kamloops on Feb. 11, 2017, to investigate reports of a disturbance. RCMP say a 56-year-old Stephen Fraser has been charged with second-degree murder after the younger man's body was found at an RV park on Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|3 hr
|thinking man
|37
|Oakville MP John Oliver supports legislation to...
|7 hr
|2 much spare time
|1
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Snowbird stay home
|4
|Canada isn't safe place for me also. even in Ot... (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Snowbird stay home
|45
|How do you like Canadian border customs? (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Snowbird stay home
|46
|Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q...
|Sat
|BLM
|2
|Syrian student, embraced by Canada, opts for U....
|Sat
|BLM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC