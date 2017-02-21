Iranian woman facing deportation from Canada granted temporary residency
Supporters say they learned of the permit this morning and her lawyer Stephanie Valois tells Radio-Canada she has been released. Mirmahaleh had been held at a detention centre in Quebec after her arrest this week by Canada Border Services Agency agents.
