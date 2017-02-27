IOC expects contract for Wabush 3 to be awarded by the end of March
The Iron Ore Company of Canada expects to announce the successful bidder on the contract for the new Wabush 3 open pit mine by the end of March. The project was put to tender in 2016, to prepare for approval by IOC's board of directors.
