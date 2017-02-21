In time for Canada 150, a fight over ...

In time for Canada 150, a fight over 'where it all began'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MacLeans

P.E.I. is the birthplace of Confederation, right? Not so fast, argues New Brunswick, touching off an interprovincial squabble for the ages Delegates from the Legislatures of Canada, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island meet in Charlottetown, PEI, to consider the Union of the British North American Colonies. "Birthplace of Confederation" is stamped on Prince Edward Island license plates, the Confederation Centre defines the province's downtown, and the Confederation Bridge is its umbilical cord.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada to press U.S. on 'ludicrous' marijuana b... 15 hr Gas the mob 2
News Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ... 21 hr Nfld 1
News Ontario wants to end most preliminary inquiries Thu Meanwhile 1
News Living wage for Durham region pegged at $17 an ... Thu bare minimum 1
News Brace for impact of U.S. softwood lumber duties... Thu Jim Carr MY Rep 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Thu Commandant Hard Ass 11
News New Halton drug strategy years in the making (Jun '14) Wed Gib 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,222 • Total comments across all topics: 279,133,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC