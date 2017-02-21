In time for Canada 150, a fight over 'where it all began'
P.E.I. is the birthplace of Confederation, right? Not so fast, argues New Brunswick, touching off an interprovincial squabble for the ages Delegates from the Legislatures of Canada, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island meet in Charlottetown, PEI, to consider the Union of the British North American Colonies. "Birthplace of Confederation" is stamped on Prince Edward Island license plates, the Confederation Centre defines the province's downtown, and the Confederation Bridge is its umbilical cord.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada to press U.S. on 'ludicrous' marijuana b...
|15 hr
|Gas the mob
|2
|Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ...
|21 hr
|Nfld
|1
|Ontario wants to end most preliminary inquiries
|Thu
|Meanwhile
|1
|Living wage for Durham region pegged at $17 an ...
|Thu
|bare minimum
|1
|Brace for impact of U.S. softwood lumber duties...
|Thu
|Jim Carr MY Rep
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Thu
|Commandant Hard Ass
|11
|New Halton drug strategy years in the making (Jun '14)
|Wed
|Gib
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC