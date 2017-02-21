In time for Canada 150, a fight over 'where it all began'

P.E.I. is the birthplace of Confederation, right? Not so fast, argues New Brunswick, touching off an interprovincial squabble for the ages Delegates from the Legislatures of Canada, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island meet in Charlottetown, PEI, to consider the Union of the British North American Colonies. "Birthplace of Confederation" is stamped on Prince Edward Island license plates, the Confederation Centre defines the province's downtown, and the Confederation Bridge is its umbilical cord.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.