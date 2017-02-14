Head chef serves up inspiration

Head chef serves up inspiration

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Summerland Review

Her father has a baker's degree and she remembers selling cookies at her father's work and baking for fun. She grew up in Southern Ontario and worked at an organic farm, which she said sparked her interest in foraging supplies, which she carried with her to the Red Fox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerland Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do you need a genuine loan (Feb '13) 10 hr Guthrie 35
Canada isn't safe place for me also. even in Ot... (Mar '15) 16 hr santro 46
Khrido Ottawa Classifieds: Free Classified Ads ... (Mar '12) 21 hr Guthrie 14
News Students to attend two-day Risk Watch Safety Blitz (Jun '14) Tue oversight 3
News Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-... Tue reconciliation eh 1
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... Tue global warming is... 43
News Oakville MP John Oliver supports legislation to... Mon 2 much spare time 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,640 • Total comments across all topics: 278,904,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC