Halifax man creating change through dance, action and dedication

Hasmeet Singh Chandok has helped raise close to $300,000 for charities and humanitarian causes, sits on a United Nations committee for interfaith harmony, co-founded the internationally known Maritime Bhangra Group, and started the first Sikh student association in Atlantic Canada. "If you go to my room you'll see it has posters all over the wall that say that this needs to be done, there is this cause, there are these people that need help," Chandok said.

