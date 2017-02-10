From polls to protests: the search fo...

From polls to protests: the search for a Trump-like political movement in Canada

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

When chants of "lock her up" - an echo of anti-Clinton vitriol from the U.S. presidential election - erupted last December during a protest at the Alberta legislature, observers quickly flagged it as evidence of the Trump effect in Canada. Witness the struggling town of Smith Falls, Ont., where local residents stood up during a public meeting last month to demand that the town take part in a provincial project that would provide everyone with a guaranteed income.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 1 hr Piel 24
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) 10 hr Snowbird stay home 4
Canada isn't safe place for me also. even in Ot... (Mar '15) 10 hr Snowbird stay home 45
How do you like Canadian border customs? (Jul '12) 10 hr Snowbird stay home 46
News Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q... Sat BLM 2
News Syrian student, embraced by Canada, opts for U.... Sat BLM 1
News Trudeau booed in NWT Sat Flash 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,902 • Total comments across all topics: 278,814,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC