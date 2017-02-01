Fox apologizes for inaccurate Quebec terror tweet
SEPTEMBER 24: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the Official Welcome Ceremony for the Royal Tour at the British Columbia Legislature on September 24, 2016 in Victoria, Canada. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are visiting Canada as part of an eight day visit to the country taking in areas such as Bella Bella, Whitehorse and Kelowna.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebel Media/Canada
|1 hr
|where they belong
|2
|Nickelback returns with new single 'Feed the Ma...
|1 hr
|cant Wynne
|1
|Dirty Eric Jolliffe of YRP= Sexual Predator (Apr '12)
|6 hr
|COP WATCH
|3
|Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seekin...
|6 hr
|Stop Statism
|3
|Policy quotes from Conservative leadership cand...
|9 hr
|put him on same bus
|1
|Firm's 'significant investment' will create... (Mar '11)
|10 hr
|TREB
|4
|Islamophobia on rise in Canada, Muslim leader t...
|12 hr
|Cadaverously old ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC