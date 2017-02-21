Former religious freedom ambassador warns conservatives that...
At the Manning Centre conference in Ottawa Saturday, Andrew Bennett said "values" language - like that cropping up in the Conservative Party leadership race - must be debunked. "When people bandy about an expression like 'Canadian values,' they will ascribe all kinds of different things to that, things that can be contested," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ...
|2 hr
|chugs are still pos
|1
|Dr. Gigi Osler elected the 2017 CMA president-e...
|14 hr
|Donelda Trump - T...
|3
|What's on this week (Jul '14)
|14 hr
|dert
|93
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|15 hr
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Unifor head says industry on the cusp of rebuil...
|17 hr
|dert
|2
|Tax increase climbs (Feb '07)
|Sat
|James fooled easy
|15
|Canada to press U.S. on 'ludicrous' marijuana b...
|Fri
|Gas the mob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC