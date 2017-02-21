Former Liberal PM Paul Martin: Trudeau is striking right balance with U.S., China
Canada should work to strengthen its ties with China and other countries while ensuring it maintains a good relationship with the United States, former prime minister Paul Martin said Tuesday. While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has sought to deepen Canada's ties to China, he's also building a relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump who has taken an anti-China stance in many of his comments.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I...
|3 hr
|wheres the beef
|1
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|3 hr
|wheres the beef
|1
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|3 hr
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ...
|3 hr
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, ...
|4 hr
|what a mess
|1
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|4 hr
|what a mess
|1
|HYDRO CENSORSHIP in MANITOBA TOPIX FORUM !
|7 hr
|No Wynne situation
|4
