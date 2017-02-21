Former Liberal PM Paul Martin: Trudea...

Former Liberal PM Paul Martin: Trudeau is striking right balance with U.S., China

Western Star

Canada should work to strengthen its ties with China and other countries while ensuring it maintains a good relationship with the United States, former prime minister Paul Martin said Tuesday. While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has sought to deepen Canada's ties to China, he's also building a relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump who has taken an anti-China stance in many of his comments.

