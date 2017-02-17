Former Bavarian Arms Cafe in North Vancouver destroyed by fire
Firefighters said the former Bavarian Arms Cafe, located at 5053 Skyline Drive, is a complete loss. Crews were called to a fire at the old log home around 1 a.m. Saturday.
