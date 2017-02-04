Flight bound for sunny L.A. forced to...

Flight bound for sunny L.A. forced to land in Arctic Canada

Passengers aboard a Swiss Air flight bound for Los Angeles were close to trading in their sunscreen for snowshoes after the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Arctic Canada. Swiss Air Flight 40, a Boeing 777, left Zurich with more than 200 passengers and 17 crew this week.

