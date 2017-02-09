Five stories in the news today, Feb. 9

680News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers of health, indigenous affairs and social development will be in Iqaluit today to meet with Inuit leaders. The visit comes a day after Trudeau met with Yukon Premier Sandy Silver in Ottawa, where they discussed infrastructure, economic growth, energy and reconciliation.

