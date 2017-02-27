Five stories in the news today, Feb. 28
Kevin O'Leary's boycott of tonight's Conservative party leadership debate has his competitors crying foul. O'Leary says having all 14 candidates on stage together to answer the same questions - as is planned for the Edmonton event - is unproductive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau...
|2 hr
|Lisa Wraithe - TORY
|2
|Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ...
|6 hr
|Waikiki ripoff
|7
|Halton police services board to review sexual a...
|20 hr
|did u know
|1
|Toronto cops face illegal immigrant dilemma
|Mon
|spytheweb
|2
|What's on this week (Jul '14)
|Mon
|lop
|97
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mon
|Justin in town 2day
|1
|Miltonian's humanitarian trip to Attawapiskat a...
|Sun
|Where do Royaliti...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC