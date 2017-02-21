Feds stop by Mission, Abbotsford to talk marijuana legalization
Blair, a Toronto police chief turned parliamentary secretary to the justice minister, in asking municipalities, educators and police departments all over Canada about their concerns ahead of the Trudeau government make the drug legal. Thanks @JatiSidhuMP and Mission BC for the evidence-informed discussions today.
