Federal government abandons Sable Isl...

Federal government abandons Sable Island wind project 15 years after its launch

There are 1 comment on the Western Star story from 16 hrs ago, titled Federal government abandons Sable Island wind project 15 years after its launch. In it, Western Star reports that:

Horses on Sable Island, N.S., are shown in this undated handout photo. The harsh conditions and extreme isolation of Sable Island has forced Ottawa to abandon a wind project on the iconic crescent-shaped sandbar -- more than 15 years after it launched the initiative.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Pizza

Pickering, Canada

#1 10 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/world/2017/02/iraq-says-...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joggers enjoy record-breaking mild weather in T... 3 hr Santa 1
News Halton experiencing higher than average rabies ... 3 hr Vet 1
News Louis Riel song uses music to teach history 6 hr chugs are still pos 1
News Why immigration is vital for Canada's economic ... 9 hr Stop Statism 7
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... 10 hr Stop Statism 2
News Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol... 10 hr also 1
News Record-breaking temperatures in Ontario expecte... 10 hr also-earthquake 4... 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,818 • Total comments across all topics: 279,007,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC