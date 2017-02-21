Feast authors share culinary road tri...

Feast authors share culinary road trip across Canada

When Lindsay Anderson and Dana Vanveller set out on their road trip four years ago, they simply wanted to visit every province and territory, meet some fellow food lovers and have a few adventures. But one thing led to another, and before long they realized they had the makings of a cookbook, one that explores the idea of what Canadian food is.

