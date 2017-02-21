Experts call for more co-ordination i...

Experts call for more co-ordination in addiction treatment, less stigma

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

B.C.'s chief medical officer Perry Kendall speaks about the latest statistics on illicit drug overdose deaths and fentanyl-detected overdose deaths during a press conference in Victoria on January 18, 2017. Kendall says far more needs to be done to bridge the divide between mental-health and addiction treatment in order to tackle Canada's growing overdose crisis.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito VANCOUVER - British Columbia's approach to treating addiction amounts to "a series of disconnected silos" that in some instances increases the likelihood someone will overdose, says the province's chief medical officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Living wage for Durham region pegged at $17 an ... 1 hr bare minimum 1
News Brace for impact of U.S. softwood lumber duties... 2 hr Jim Carr MY Rep 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 10 hr Commandant Hard Ass 11
News New Halton drug strategy years in the making (Jun '14) 13 hr Gib 8
News Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig... Wed tomin cali 13
News Council poised to approve call for public inqui... Wed Obewan Katz 1
News Louis Riel song uses music to teach history Wed Hosanna Deerchild... 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,089,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC