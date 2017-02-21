Experts call for more co-ordination in addiction treatment, less stigma
B.C.'s chief medical officer Perry Kendall speaks about the latest statistics on illicit drug overdose deaths and fentanyl-detected overdose deaths during a press conference in Victoria on January 18, 2017. Kendall says far more needs to be done to bridge the divide between mental-health and addiction treatment in order to tackle Canada's growing overdose crisis.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito VANCOUVER - British Columbia's approach to treating addiction amounts to "a series of disconnected silos" that in some instances increases the likelihood someone will overdose, says the province's chief medical officer.
