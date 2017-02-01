Electoral reform process halted
A disappointing setback is how proponents feel now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has abandoned a Liberal commitment to champion electoral reform. "Canadians have been very clear on this, we want some form of proportional representation," said Kelowna electoral reform advocate Wayne Broughton.
