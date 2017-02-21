Early investigation shows ice that crashed through roof was from WestJet flight
WestJet says early results of an investigation into an ice chunk that crashed through a Calgary home indicate one of its planes is to blame. Airline spokeswoman Lauren Stewart says in an email that a preliminary investigation with Nav Canada has concluded the ice on Friday evening fell from a WestJet plane on approach into Calgary from Regina.
