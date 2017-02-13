Doing the math: do the factors that l...

Doing the math: do the factors that led to Trump add up in Canada?

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

And he's banking on that to get him elected as leader of the federal Conservative party and then, prime minister of Canada. "I think the body politic in Canada is like the rest of the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News a Million in Salaries 2 Acton via Lotto 2010 el... (Sep '10) 1 hr East Coasters eh 22
News Canadian pension plan managers try to weight ri... 1 hr wILL U REMEMBER 1
Is Electric Toothbrush better? (Jun '15) 2 hr Michelle 2
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 10 hr Cadaverously old ... 4
News Canadian law students to unite to study issues ... 11 hr Meanwhile 1
News Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem 11 hr Cadaverously old ... 1
News Oakville Peace Circle shows support for mosque 11 hr Meanwhile 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,402 • Total comments across all topics: 278,588,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC