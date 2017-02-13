Desperate immigrants risk perilous wi...

Desperate immigrants risk perilous winter trek to Canada

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

After he was denied asylum in the U.S., Seidu Mohammed's fear of being deported to his native Ghana, where he believes he'd be killed or jailed, became so great that he set out in brutal winter conditions to cross illegally into Canada. Mohammed and his friend lost all their fingers to frostbite after a 10-hour trek across fields of waist-high snow in sub-zero temperatures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 1 hr xxxxxxxx 36
News Oakville MP John Oliver supports legislation to... 3 hr 2 much spare time 1
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Sun Snowbird stay home 4
Canada isn't safe place for me also. even in Ot... (Mar '15) Sun Snowbird stay home 45
How do you like Canadian border customs? (Jul '12) Sun Snowbird stay home 46
News Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q... Sat BLM 2
News Syrian student, embraced by Canada, opts for U.... Sat BLM 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,654 • Total comments across all topics: 278,839,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC