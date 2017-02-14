Corporate Canada eyes ratification vote on European free-trade deal during Trudeau visit
Feeling a sense of relief following Donald Trump 's remarks on the future of U.S. trade with Canada, business leaders are now hoping for a second wave of positive news out of Europe. Trudeau's visit is expected to coincide with the European Union's ratification vote on its free-trade deal with Canada, an agreement nearly scuttled last fall due to opposition from a small region in Belgium.
