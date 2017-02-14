Corporate Canada eyes ratification vo...

Corporate Canada eyes ratification vote on European free-trade deal during Trudeau visit

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Feeling a sense of relief following Donald Trump 's remarks on the future of U.S. trade with Canada, business leaders are now hoping for a second wave of positive news out of Europe. Trudeau's visit is expected to coincide with the European Union's ratification vote on its free-trade deal with Canada, an agreement nearly scuttled last fall due to opposition from a small region in Belgium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 6 hr Trump is da MANE 42
News Oakville MP John Oliver supports legislation to... 21 hr 2 much spare time 1
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Sun Snowbird stay home 4
Canada isn't safe place for me also. even in Ot... (Mar '15) Sun Snowbird stay home 45
How do you like Canadian border customs? (Jul '12) Sun Snowbird stay home 46
News Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q... Feb 11 BLM 2
News Syrian student, embraced by Canada, opts for U.... Feb 11 BLM 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,228 • Total comments across all topics: 278,860,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC