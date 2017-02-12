Conservatives pause hostilities with ...

Conservatives pause hostilities with Liberals on eve of Trump, Trudeau meeting

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

The past, present and potential future of the federal Conservative party offered their Liberal rivals an unprecedented show of solidarity Sunday on the eve of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. The olive branch, a departure from the usual cut and thrust of party politics, reflects a shared understanding that crosses the traditional partisan divide: that Canadian jobs depend on a strong relationship with the U.S. regardless of who might be residing in the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 4 hr Snowbird stay home 25
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) 16 hr Snowbird stay home 4
Canada isn't safe place for me also. even in Ot... (Mar '15) 17 hr Snowbird stay home 45
How do you like Canadian border customs? (Jul '12) 17 hr Snowbird stay home 46
News Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q... Sat BLM 2
News Syrian student, embraced by Canada, opts for U.... Sat BLM 1
News Trudeau booed in NWT Sat Flash 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,835 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC