Climate change doubles size of northern lakes, pushes bison off habitat
New research suggests that climate change has mysteriously caused lakes in a northern protected area to nearly double in size, forcing a herd of at-risk bison off some of their best habitat. Lakes in the Mackenzie Bison Sanctuary off the northwest shore of Great Slave Lake are now bigger than any time in at least the last 200 years, said Josh Thienpont, a University of Ottawa scientist and a lead author on th e paper, published Thursday in the journal Nature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Living wage for Durham region pegged at $17 an ...
|4 hr
|bare minimum
|1
|Brace for impact of U.S. softwood lumber duties...
|5 hr
|Jim Carr MY Rep
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|14 hr
|Commandant Hard Ass
|11
|New Halton drug strategy years in the making (Jun '14)
|16 hr
|Gib
|8
|Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|13
|Council poised to approve call for public inqui...
|Wed
|Obewan Katz
|1
|Louis Riel song uses music to teach history
|Wed
|Hosanna Deerchild...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC