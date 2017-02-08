Clark begins Vancouver Island electio...

Clark begins Vancouver Island election push

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Courtenay Comox Valley Record

Premier Christy Clark held her first official election campaign event of 2017 Wednesday, introducing the BC Liberal Party's Vancouver Island team of candidates and vowing to turn around the NDP's dominance of Island seats. Clark featured the latest candidate, Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins, who is seeking to replace retiring NDP MLA Maurine Karagianis in Esquimalt-Metchosin in the provincial election scheduled for May 9. The event demonstrated the uphill battle facing Clark as she seeks to lead the BC Liberals to a fifth straight election victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courtenay Comox Valley Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 1 hr Aponi 13
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... 1 hr Cadaverously old ... 1
News Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh... 11 hr others-say 1
why are Canadians so gay? (Dec '12) 17 hr BMCTHEPHE 385
News Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to... 19 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 3
News The new underground railroad 19 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
News Worried about Trump, asylum seekers braving the... 19 hr Retired Old Fooke... 2
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,173 • Total comments across all topics: 278,686,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC