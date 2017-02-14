Cineplex hosts 'Sharkwater' screening...

Cineplex hosts 'Sharkwater' screenings in tribute to filmmaker Rob Stewart

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

Cineplex will honour the late Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart by hosting screenings of his documentary "Sharkwater" in support of charity at select theatres next week. "Sharkwater - A Tribute to Rob Stewart" events will be held on Feb. 25 in Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo, B.C., Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa, Oakville, Ont., London, Ont., Windsor, Ont., Montreal, Halifax, Charlottetown and St. John's, N.L. Free tickets will be available at the box office of participating theatres in exchange for a donation to WWF-Canada, with all funds to be directed toward continuing the work of the late Toronto conversationist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students to attend two-day Risk Watch Safety Blitz (Jun '14) 52 min oversight 3
News Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-... 53 min reconciliation eh 1
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 5 hr global warming is... 43
News Oakville MP John Oliver supports legislation to... Mon 2 much spare time 1
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Sun Snowbird stay home 4
Canada isn't safe place for me also. even in Ot... (Mar '15) Sun Snowbird stay home 45
How do you like Canadian border customs? (Jul '12) Sun Snowbird stay home 46
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,097 • Total comments across all topics: 278,869,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC