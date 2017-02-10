Canning machine company rides canned ...

Canning machine company rides canned craft beer wave to increased sales

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

President Peter Love of Cask Global Canning Solutions says his a sA Aomicro-canninga sA A1 machines for micro-breweries have been installed in 725 locations in 44 countries since 2002. One of the company's canning machines going through testing at the factory in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh But that's changing to the relief of Peter Love, whose family-owned Calgary manufacturing business specializes in small-scale canning machines aimed at the craft brewing market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 8 hr Snowbird stay home 25
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) 21 hr Snowbird stay home 4
Canada isn't safe place for me also. even in Ot... (Mar '15) 21 hr Snowbird stay home 45
How do you like Canadian border customs? (Jul '12) 21 hr Snowbird stay home 46
News Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q... Sat BLM 2
News Syrian student, embraced by Canada, opts for U.... Sat BLM 1
News Trudeau booed in NWT Sat Flash 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,088 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC