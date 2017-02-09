Canadians Bob Moses, k.d. lang on sho...

Canadians Bob Moses, k.d. lang on short list for American Music Prize

"Days Gone By" by electronic duo Bob Moses - which features Vancouver-raised Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance - is among the 12 albums in the running for the award, now in its second year. They join a group of critically-acclaimed releases from other newcomers like R&B/soul performer Gallant, Nashville country singer Margo Price and female rocker Julien Baker.

