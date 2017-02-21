Canadian school boards question trips...

Canadian school boards question trips to U.S. as travel ban debate continues

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Schools across Canada are grappling with the uncertainty of U.S. travel restrictions and how that affects upcoming student trips across the border. A travel ban instituted by President Donald Trump on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries and Syrian refugees may be on hold as it works its way through the U.S. justice system, but Canadian schools remain concerned with how foreign-born students will be treated at the border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... 1 hr oklady 4
News Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ... 3 hr KAPYONG IMMIGRANTS 2
News Dr. Gigi Osler elected the 2017 CMA president-e... 17 hr Donelda Trump - T... 3
News What's on this week (Jul '14) 18 hr dert 93
News Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as... 19 hr THE PIPE 2012 1
News Unifor head says industry on the cusp of rebuil... 20 hr dert 2
News Tax increase climbs (Feb '07) Sat James fooled easy 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,044 • Total comments across all topics: 279,163,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC