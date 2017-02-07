Canadian man who strangled high schoo...

Canadian man who strangled high school sweetheart in Ohio gets life in prison after guilty plea

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: National Post

A Canadian-American man who fled from Ohio to Quebec after strangling his high school sweetheart with a belt has pleaded guilty to murder and been sentenced to life behind bars. Kyle Sheppard, 33, of Toledo, Ohio, who'd been scheduled to go on trial next month, will have to serve at least 15 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to... 11 hr Make Winnipeg Muslim 2
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... 11 hr Make Winnipeg Muslim 2
News The new underground railroad 12 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
News Aglukkaq re-announces Franklin Centre for Gjoa ... 12 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
News Worried about Trump, asylum seekers braving the... 12 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
News Manitoba town's generosity is tested amid spike... 12 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
do you need a genuine loan (Feb '13) 13 hr Mr Brain Whittle 34
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,673 • Total comments across all topics: 278,659,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC