Canadian law students to unite to study issues raised by Trump refugee ban
Law students from across Canada will join forces on Saturday to study ways to help asylum seekers in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's order temporarily suspending that country's refugee program. Between 300 and 500 students from all 22 of Canada's law schools have signed up for four-hour shifts where they'll conduct legal research relating to the recent travel bans in the United States and their impact in Canada, organizers say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada Pension Plan at 55-Yes!. (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|william
|6
|3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed En...
|4 hr
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child ...
|4 hr
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Ene...
|4 hr
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|What will Trump want from Canada on Nafta? a Us...
|5 hr
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Students weighed down by school stress
|5 hr
|Super Bowl 2morro...
|1
|Bell Media cuts impact CTV in Northern OntarioT...
|5 hr
|Super Bowl 2morrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC