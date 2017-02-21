Canadian dietitians say gas, bloat am...

Canadian dietitians say gas, bloat among most common digestive woes

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

These digestive woes are among the most common troubling Canadians, based on calls fielded by dietitians at Eat Right Ontario and HealthLink BC. "People don't usually want to chat about that and try to figure that out, but what we need to tell people is it's normal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HYDRO CENSORSHIP in MANITOBA TOPIX FORUM ! 2 hr No Wynne situation 4
News No student should go hungry in Halton 3 hr Mac 1
News Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig... 5 hr Stop Statism 6
News What's on this week (Jul '14) 12 hr Drug-cases-collapse 90
News Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Pu... 12 hr Drink 1
News Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol... 12 hr Drink 1
Any good tires in Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group f... 16 hr hughrosa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,061 • Total comments across all topics: 279,046,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC