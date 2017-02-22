Canadian 'Arrival' team headed to Oscars with 'positive' vibes
Denis Villeneuve, director of "Arrival," poses backstage with his nominee's medallion at the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2017. It's an Oscars love-in as the Canadian team behind the alien-invasion drama "Arrival" descends on Hollywood for the big day on Sunday.
