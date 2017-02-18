Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doing more harm than good, police say
There are 1 comment on the The Toronto Star story from 22 hrs ago, titled Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doing more harm than good, police say.
A W5 investigation of the largest vigilante network of its type in Canada, the Creep Catchers, has found their smartphone cameras often don't tell the whole story. The Creep Catchers network was founded by Dawson Raymond, who moved to Alberta after a break-and-enter conviction in Ontario.
Toronto, Canada
#1 19 hrs ago
