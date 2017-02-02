There are on the The London Free Press story from 9 hrs ago, titled Canada's Groundhogs predict early spring. In it, The London Free Press reports that:

Canada's celebrity groundhogs have "predicted" an early spring after officials declared the pudgy prognosticators did not see their shadows. Ontario's Wiarton Willie and Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam were both greeted by cheers as their forecasts were issued by their handlers on Thursday morning.

