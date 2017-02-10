Canada, U.S. hoping for progress on border preclearance for Monday meeting
Canada hopes to cement progress on keeping the border open to trade and travellers when Justin Trudeau visits Monday with U.S. President Donald Trump, whose controversial travel ban measures recently created considerable confusion at the 49th parallel. The two countries have been pecking away for years at a list of measures intended to bolster continental security while ensuring the speedy flow of goods and people across the border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Updated: Fire inside industrial-sized roasting ...
|8 hr
|Hot
|1
|Do Immigrants Hate White Canadians? (Aug '12)
|17 hr
|willie
|343
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|22 hr
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
|Brace yourself Toronto: Snow could make for a m...
|Fri
|messy
|1
|Updated: Fire inside industrial size roasting o...
|Fri
|Cook
|1
|Pressure mounts on federal Liberals to reject n...
|Thu
|skinny
|1
|Is it Freedom 85 for today's fortysomethings?
|Thu
|Frosty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC