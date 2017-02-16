Canada to spend more on defence, Sajj...

Canada to spend more on defence, Sajjan says, but non-committal on NATO

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan, right, speaks with Croatian Defense Minister Damir Krsticevic, center, and Bulgarian Defense Minister Stefan Yanev, left, during a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday told NATO ministers that the alliance is "a fundamental bedrock for the United States" while at the same time demanding an increased financial commitment from the 27 other alliance members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12) 3 hr aunty jamina 18
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 9 hr Piko 10
News Oakville doctor faces sex assault charge 10 hr FYI 1
News Halton Police release internal review of unfoun... 10 hr Pot 1
News Newly expanded Assiginack Library celebrates gr... (Jul '16) 12 hr Edd0fuck 2
News Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump? 13 hr Problem Child 1
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 23 hr Canadians Deported 44
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,664 • Total comments across all topics: 278,938,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC