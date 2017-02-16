Canada to spend more on defence, Sajjan says, but non-committal on NATO

Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan, right, speaks with Croatian Defense Minister Damir Krsticevic, center, and Bulgarian Defense Minister Stefan Yanev, left, during a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday told NATO ministers that the alliance is "a fundamental bedrock for the United States" while at the same time demanding an increased financial commitment from the 27 other alliance members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.