Canada Post scrambles to deliver mail after storms
Even the hardiest, most determined of mail carriers can run into trouble when a month's worth of snow falls in a few days. Halifax resPublishident Angus Lethbridge said he went a week without getting mail after the latest snowstorms to hit the Maritimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Can...
|3 hr
|Trumpland
|1
|Volunteers sought to help grow Daffodil Days
|3 hr
|Flowers
|1
|Louis Riel song uses music to teach history
|3 hr
|Ill Be Back
|5
|Why immigration is vital for Canada's economic ...
|3 hr
|SyphiliticSycopha...
|14
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|4 hr
|Mikes 2 Pence
|5
|Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre...
|4 hr
|wtf
|3
|Are shields the answer? Fatal stabbing has bus ...
|6 hr
|Joe Cooper Namath
|8
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC