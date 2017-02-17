Canada lags in online piracy fight: U...

Canada lags in online piracy fight: U.S. copyright group

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: CBC News

Canadian Heritage Minister MA©lanie Joly says the Liberal government is open to hearing from both sides of the debate on copyright laws in Canada when the law is reviewed in November. Ineffective laws that lag behind international standards have made Canada a hot spot for online piracy and copyright infringement, according to a group of rights holders that has again placed this country on its global watch list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why immigration is vital for Canada's economic ... 2 min IWC 2
News Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre... 14 hr Not All 1
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... 14 hr doubt it 1
News In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo... 16 hr LRT Zoomer 3
News Are shields the answer? Fatal stabbing has bus ... 19 hr Pip 3
One disgusting landlord in Mississauga, Ontario 22 hr Duh 6
News Broadcaster Candy Palmater to be keynote speake... Fri is rabbit on Menu 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,081 • Total comments across all topics: 278,987,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC