Canada Helped Overthrow Haitian Democracy
On Feb. 29, 2004-it was a leap year-a Canadian-led assault on Haitian democracy forcibly removed the social democrat President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. Current Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre-who was the minister to La Francophonie and Prime Minister Paul Martin's special advisor to Haiti-said on Feb. 20, 2004, "It is clear that we don't want Aristide's head; we believe that Aristide should stay," Nine days later, Canadian Special Forces landed in Haiti-taking over Port-au-Prince airport, securing it as a beachhead for the deployment of US Marines and other international soldiers.
