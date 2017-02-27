Canada Helped Overthrow Haitian Democ...

Canada Helped Overthrow Haitian Democracy

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Link

On Feb. 29, 2004-it was a leap year-a Canadian-led assault on Haitian democracy forcibly removed the social democrat President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. Current Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre-who was the minister to La Francophonie and Prime Minister Paul Martin's special advisor to Haiti-said on Feb. 20, 2004, "It is clear that we don't want Aristide's head; we believe that Aristide should stay," Nine days later, Canadian Special Forces landed in Haiti-taking over Port-au-Prince airport, securing it as a beachhead for the deployment of US Marines and other international soldiers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Link.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ... 3 hr Waikiki ripoff 7
News Halton police services board to review sexual a... 17 hr did u know 1
News Toronto cops face illegal immigrant dilemma 23 hr spytheweb 2
News What's on this week (Jul '14) Mon lop 97
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Mon Justin in town 2day 1
News Miltonian's humanitarian trip to Attawapiskat a... Sun Where do Royaliti... 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Sun Dark Whatever 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,982 • Total comments across all topics: 279,208,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC