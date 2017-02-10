Canada 150: Amazing Grace's career a long list of firsts
To mark Canada's 150th birthday, we are counting down to Canada Day with profiles of 150 noteworthy British Columbians. "Amazing Grace" to her fans, Grace Mary McCarthy brought the Social Credit Party back from near collapse in 1972 after an NDP led by Dave Barrett shattered the two-decade reign of W.A.C. Bennett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada isn't safe place for me also. even in Ot... (Mar '15)
|43 min
|santro
|44
|Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q...
|12 hr
|BLM
|2
|Syrian student, embraced by Canada, opts for U....
|12 hr
|BLM
|1
|Trudeau booed in NWT
|20 hr
|Flash
|1
|Trudeau meets Trump: How past PMs have dealt wi...
|20 hr
|Flash
|1
|Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir...
|20 hr
|Flash
|1
|Arsonist targeting abandoned buildings in nearb...
|20 hr
|Flash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC