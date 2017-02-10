Canada 150: Amazing Grace's career a ...

Canada 150: Amazing Grace's career a long list of firsts

Read more: Canada.com

To mark Canada's 150th birthday, we are counting down to Canada Day with profiles of 150 noteworthy British Columbians. "Amazing Grace" to her fans, Grace Mary McCarthy brought the Social Credit Party back from near collapse in 1972 after an NDP led by Dave Barrett shattered the two-decade reign of W.A.C. Bennett.

